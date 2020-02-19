FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a Cumming man took a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox from the owner’s driveway on Jan. 11. The Equinox was located a short time later, parked in the same neighborhood and had slight damage to the passenger side.
Authorities identified and located the suspect through the use of neighborhood Ring cameras. He was identified as Scott Warman, Jr., 19, of East Hills Court, Cumming. Warman was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with theft by taking and theft entering an automobile. He remains in the Forsyth County jail on a $22,845 bond.
