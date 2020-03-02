JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are looking for a man suspected of passing a fake $100 bill on Feb. 16 at the Walgreens pharmacy on Old Alabama Road.
Walgreens officials reported that a man came to the store and selected an ink cartridge, paying for it using the counterfeit bill. Employees later realized the bill was fake and was missing several security features.
A manager provided footage of the incident
