ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Atlanta man was arrested Oct. 13 amid allegations he pulled a knife on a shopper at the North Point Mall.
Officers responded to the shopping center at 1000 North Point Circle following reports of an armed assault.
Kishon Wallace, 26, was charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
According to his arrest report, the 47-year-old shopper told officers Wallace began walking close to him as he was leaving a Chick-fil-A in the mall’s food court. When the man tried side-stepping Wallace, he said the suspect’s shoulder bumped him. The man said he asked if Wallace was okay, and Wallace replied that he was, asking the victim is he was alright.
The man then walked to the bathroom. As he was leaving the restroom, he said Wallace confronted him, pulling a folding knife out of his pocket and pointing it at his stomach. The victim said Wallace shouted at him, telling him to address him as “sir” next time he sees him.
The victim later called police who showed up to the mall and arrested Wallace following a minor struggle. He had a folding knife in his pocket, according to the report.
Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage near the bathroom, which did not capture the actual encounter. The security camera did show the victim walking out of the bathroom at the same time Wallace was approaching. Police said Wallace’s hand appeared to be on the knife concealed in his pocket. He showed up back in the camera’s frame moments later as he walked away from the restroom. He was carrying the knife in its open position.
