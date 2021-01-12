FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say an Atlanta man was arrested in the act of trying to cash a fraudulent check at the United Community Bank on Atlanta Highway Dec. 30.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Otis Florence was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery.

Deputies responded to the bank for reports of a forgery in progress, according to the arrest report. When they arrived, Florence was allegedly attempting to cash a $5,048 check made out to him from Performance Auto Collision Center. When deputies contacted the business, managers said someone stole a batch of their checks from a post office in Roswell. Representatives from the business told officers not to honor the check Florence was attempting to cash.