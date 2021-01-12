FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say an Atlanta man was arrested in the act of trying to cash a fraudulent check at the United Community Bank on Atlanta Highway Dec. 30.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Otis Florence was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery.
Deputies responded to the bank for reports of a forgery in progress, according to the arrest report. When they arrived, Florence was allegedly attempting to cash a $5,048 check made out to him from Performance Auto Collision Center. When deputies contacted the business, managers said someone stole a batch of their checks from a post office in Roswell. Representatives from the business told officers not to honor the check Florence was attempting to cash.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.