JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents at the Ross on Medlock Bridge Road that may be attributed to one man.
The manager spoke with police Jan. 2 after employees caught the man on video during the most recent incident.
Footage showed the man enter the store to allegedly canvass for items to steal. The man then parked his car in the fire lane by the front entrance, returned to the store to grab some items quickly and flee to his car while the store alarms sounded.
The incidents took place Nov. 29, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Most of the stolen items were designer handbags. About $600 worth of items was reported stolen.
