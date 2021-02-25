CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies arrested an Ellijay teen accused of stealing $3,500 from her job at Plato’s Closet on Atlanta Highway.
Katrina Thaxton, 18, was apprehended Feb. 12 along Andros Court and charged with theft by taking. According to the Sheriff’s Office, managers at the Athens clothing store showed deputies video of Thaxton taking money from the store’s safe. The teen was released on $11,130 bond.
