ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for several people suspected of burglarizing a car parked at the Ruth’s Chris Steak House on Haynes Bridge Road Feb. 26.
A woman reported that someone had shattered the back windows of her car and stole a bag of clothes from inside.
Around the same time, an officer patrolling near Rain Water Drive spotted a car with several occupants that had a shirt concealing its license plate. When they approached the car in their patrol vehicle, the driver drove away.
Officers initially pursued the car but stopped as no known offenses as defined by the Alpharetta pursuit policy were present, police said.
An officer did find a satchel with documents and clothing near Haynes Bridge Road that one of the suspects threw from the car.
After receiving the report about the car burglary, police brought the items to the woman, who confirmed that the clothing belonged to her.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.