JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police recovered a stolen car Jan. 3 an hour after it was reported missing from a home on Nesbit Ferry Road.
At 4:30 a.m., the car owner woke up and noticed his car was missing from his driveway. He said he had not locked the vehicle in his haste to get into the house to avoid rain. A spare key was kept in the middle console.
A few minutes later, Roswell police spotted the stolen car on Holcomb Bridge Road driven by the suspected thief and signaled for them to pull over. The suspect refused to comply, and Roswell police pursued, with Johns Creek police assisting.
During the pursuit, which reached speeds of 70 mph, the suspect crashed into a wall near Abbotswell Drive.
Police said the suspect fled on foot, and officers were unable to find them. Alpharetta and Duluth police aided in the investigation.
Police found a gun, purse and class sweatshirt from Martin Luther King Jr. High School in the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.