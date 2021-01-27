FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman received several phone calls Jan. 12 from someone purporting to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller claimed someone was using the victim’s identity to open accounts and told her she needed to send him $400 to stop the fraudulent activity, according to deputies. 

The victim quickly recognized the call was a scam and notified the Sheriff’s Office. She did not send any money to the caller.

Tags

Load comments