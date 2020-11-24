JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched after a man claimed a robber snatched $40 from him in a Kroger parking lot then drove away Nov. 12.

According to police, the 22-year-old victim dialed 911 as he was following the suspect down Medlock Bridge Road. Officers met with the victim along East Jones Bridge Road near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway.

The victim said a man dressed in a grey hoodie walked up to him as he was carrying groceries to his car in the parking lot of a Kroger at 3000 Old Alabama Road and snatched the cash out of his hand. The suspect then ran to his car and drove away, the report stated. The victim gave chase and was able to catch up to the suspect’s vehicle after they entered Gwinnet County.

He said he pulled next to the suspect at a red light and demanded his money back. The other driver complimented him on his driving skills then drove into the Forum plaza and tossed the money out the window, according to the report.

The victim was not injured during the incident.