FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to Columns Drive on Nov. 26 after a man complained that he had been threatened.

Deputies said the victim received a spam call from a California phone number, which he did not answer. Shortly after, he began getting threatening text messages from the same phone number, which he did not recognize. The man told officers he had no idea who sent the messages.

The case remains under investigation. 

