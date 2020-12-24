ROSWELL, Ga. — A security guard at the Studio 6 motel along Old Dogwood Road told police he was walking the property Dec. 12 when he noticed a Dodge Charger idling near a dumpster.
The security guard said when he passed the vehicle, the driver shouted “why you looking at my car,” according to a police report. The driver cursed at the guard while reaching into a center console then drew a handgun.
The security officer told police the man never pointed the weapon at him, he just held it outside the driver’s door. The driver sped away when the guard told him he was calling the police, the report stated.
