ROSWELL, Ga. — A security guard at the Studio 6 motel along Old Dogwood Road told police he was walking the property Dec. 12 when he noticed a Dodge Charger idling near a dumpster.

The security guard said when he passed the vehicle, the driver shouted “why you looking at my car,” according to a police report. The driver cursed at the guard while reaching into a center console then drew a handgun.