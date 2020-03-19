ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Representatives from the Dairy Queen on South Main Street contacted police Feb. 29 after they determined they had been the victim of a scam.
Earlier that month, the store received a bill in the mail and, a few days later, a call that appeared to be from Georgia Power. The caller said that it was the last day power would be connected to the business if the money was not paid.
The owner was instructed to wire more than $2,700 in bitcoin to the caller. She later called Georgia Power to confirm if the money was received and learned she had been scammed.
