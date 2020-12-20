JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Medlock Bridge Road on Dec. 2 after a woman claimed she was swindled out of $2,500 in a phone scam.
The victim, a 52-year-old Brookhaven woman, told police she got an automated call purportedly from Georgia Power on Dec. 1. According to the incident report, a woman came on the line and informed the victim that the account for power at her Johns Creek salon was delinquent and she had an outstanding balance of $1,496. The victim said she spent at least an hour on the phone with the woman going over her payments, which she said were made from her bank account. The caller said the payments had not gone through and forwarded the call to a man who told her she had to pay the outstanding balance and a $1,000 deposit to keep the lights on at her salon, the report stated.
The woman told officers she withdrew $2,500 from her business account and paid the supposed bill. She later realized it was a scam and confirmed that suspicion with Georgia Power’s main office.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.