ROSWELL, Ga. — An officer was dispatched to Raintree Drive on Jan. 5 where a 21-year-old victim reported that someone broke into her Mazda 6.

The woman told officers the thief stole $30,000 in cash and a Bluetooth speaker from the car. She said her aunt was the last to drive the vehicle and parked it on the street the night before.

Police said the victim told officers the car appeared to have been ransacked, with papers strewn about.