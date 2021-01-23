ROSWELL, Ga. — An officer was dispatched to Raintree Drive on Jan. 5 where a 21-year-old victim reported that someone broke into her Mazda 6.
The woman told officers the thief stole $30,000 in cash and a Bluetooth speaker from the car. She said her aunt was the last to drive the vehicle and parked it on the street the night before.
Police said the victim told officers the car appeared to have been ransacked, with papers strewn about.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.