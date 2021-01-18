ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for a man suspected in the stabbing death of a man during a botched robbery attempt near the Village Shopping Center Jan. 9.

Rigoberto Corea, 40, of Roswell, was killed in the attack. A 34-year-old man who shared the same address as Corea was also injured, police said.

Investigators were searching for Sergio Alvarado. Roswell police identified the 22-year-old man as the primary suspect in their investigation. On Jan. 11, the police department announced investigators have obtained warrants for Alvarado’s arrest on charges of malice murder, robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during certain crimes.

Officers responded to reports of a fight outside the La Parranda Mexican Bar & Grill, 1085 Holcomb Bridge Road, early the morning of Jan. 9. Authorities later learned that a robbery attempt led to the stabbing. Corea had been transported to North Fulton Hospital to be treated for what was described in reports as a “deep stab wound.”

Corea later died there.

Investigators arrived to the hospital and learned of the second victim, who suffered minor injuries.