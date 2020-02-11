ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested two DeKalb County men for allegedly killing a man while robbing the Super Mercado Jalisco on Alpharetta Street.
On Feb. 1, police responded to a 911 call about an armed robbery at the grocery store. When officers arrived, they found an employee at the store unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead soon after, said Roswell Police Public Information Officer Sean Thompson.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Eddy Leonardo of DeKalb County.
The Roswell Police Department Special Investigations and Criminal Investigations Division detectives later identified and arrested 29-year-old James English of DeKalb County on Feb. 3 as a suspect in the incident. He was charged with murder and armed robbery.
Three days later, police arrested another man, 29-year-old Anthony Boyd of DeKalb County, for murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery in connection with the case.
Police say they expect more arrests in connection to the incident, Thompson said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 770-640-4100 to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.
— Julia Grochowski
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.