JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger shopping center at 10945 State Bridge Road on Dec. 22.

According to the incident report, workers at the bank said a man in a hoodie demanded money, repeatedly saying “Big bills!” One of the bankers told officers the suspect seemed very agitated and banged on the counter several times. Another customer service rep told officers the man demanded workers to “put all the large money” in a plastic Kroger bag and yelled “Gimme the large bills!” She said he had a handgun on the counter pointed at the teller.

The teller, according to the report, said the gunman walked up to her counter, handed her a note notifying her that it was a stick-up then pulled out his gun. She said she gave him all the cash in her till, which was no more than $300.

The suspect made a clean escape.