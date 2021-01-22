ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A store manager at Pottery Barn on Jan. 4 reported that an angry customer had threatened his life.
Police said the victim told officers a man attempted to make a fraudulent return using a fake credit card. When the store employee refused the return, the customer became angry and threatened to kill him.
The store manager said the suspect left, but he later called the store and threated the life of the person who answered the call.
