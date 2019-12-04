ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Nov. 18 home burglary at Wood Creek Trail.
The resident told police he left for work that morning and returned at 11 p.m. When he came home, he saw that his bedroom had been ransacked and his belongings were on the floor.
About $1,000 in cash was missing.Police said it appeared the thief had entered the room through the bedroom window.
