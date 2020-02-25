ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman reported Feb. 11 that her mailbox had been hit and damaged again by a car.

The last time the woman saw the mailbox undamaged was Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. The next morning, she saw it had been detached from its post and was damaged. She also found small car parts on her driveway.

The woman told police that it was the fifth time her mailbox had been hit by a car.

