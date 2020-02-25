ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman reported Feb. 11 that her mailbox had been hit and damaged again by a car.
The last time the woman saw the mailbox undamaged was Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. The next morning, she saw it had been detached from its post and was damaged. She also found small car parts on her driveway.
The woman told police that it was the fifth time her mailbox had been hit by a car.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.