ROSWELL, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary at a Riverwood Lane apartment that was reported Feb. 2.

The victim told officers someone broke into her residence sometime Jan. 31. Among the stolen items she reported were an Apple TV, Amazon Kindle, two Apple MacBooks, an iPhone 6 cell phone, costume jewelry and $15,000 worth of designer jewelry.

The items had a combined estimated value of $25,000, according to police. The victim told officers she waited two days to report the burglary because she didn’t think it was an emergency call.