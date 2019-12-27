ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 9 car burglary at the Hudson Grille on North Point Parkway.
The victim parked the car, a rental, around 8 p.m. He had just arrived in town for a business trip and still had his luggage in the car.
About two hours later, the victim returned and saw that the rear driver’s side window was shattered.
Several items were stolen, including laptops, airpods, headphones and a stylus pen.
