JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 19 car burglary that took place at Newtown Park.
The car owner told police she parked near the front entrance. About 45 minutes later, after walking her dog, the car owner saw that her driver’s side window was broken.
The car owner’s purse, which she had placed on the rear floorboard, was gone. It had contained $500 in cash, Apple air pods and various credit cards.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.