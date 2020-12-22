ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to the Homewood Suites hotel along Davis Drive early the morning of Dec. 13, where a pregnant woman claimed she’d been beaten and robbed by relatives.

The 20-year-old victim told officers she was in town to celebrate her aunt’s birthday. But she said the aunt and the aunt’s friend “jumped” her in her hotel room while several unidentified men stole several of her belongings, according to the incident report.

The victim said she was asleep when someone poured cold water on her. She took a shower after being awakened and when she came out of the bathroom, there were four or five men in the room she did not know. She said she began yelling at her aunt’s 24-year-old friend, and the woman “sucker punched” her and wrestled her to the ground, according to the report.

The woman bit the victim on her face and arms, threw the hotel room phone at her and struck her with a lamp while her aunt helped hold her down. The victim said the suspects stole her iPhone, $155 in cash, clothing and other items then fled in a Ford Expedition.

The victim was not able to identify any of the men involved. Police obtained warrants for the two female suspects on charges of aggravated assault, battery against a female who is pregnant and robery, the report stated.