FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year old Powder Springs man remains in jail facing charges of child pornography. Terrence David Scott was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of aggravated child molestation and computer crime: illegal solicitation, entice or seduction of a minor. Scott is not related to the teenage victim, authorities said. Scott was denied bond and remains in jail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.