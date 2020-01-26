FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year old Powder Springs man remains in jail facing charges of child pornography. Terrence David Scott was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of aggravated child molestation and computer crime: illegal solicitation, entice or seduction of a minor. Scott is not related to the teenage victim, authorities said. Scott was denied bond and remains in jail.

