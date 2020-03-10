JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to an incident Feb. 28 in which a woman allegedly attempted to leave the TJ Maxx on Medlock Bridge Road with unpaid items in her purse.
According to the store’s loss prevention officer, as the suspect browsed the store, she put items in her purse. She then checked out with a few items in her hands but did not pay for the items in her purse, which included jewelry and accessories totaling $187.
The store employee stopped the suspect and called police. The suspect, Sarlaben Hansalia, 60, of Suwanee, said she intended to walk out to her car and then return to pay for the items. The store did not wish to press charges, but Hansalia was charged by the city with disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.