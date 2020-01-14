ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating two shopliftings incident at the Target on North Point Parkway.
The loss prevention officer said the female suspected first entered the store Dec. 3 and placed two $350 televisions in her cart. The woman then left the store without paying, he said.
The loss prevention officer said the woman returned the next evening and placed a $900 television in her cart. She again left without paying, he said.
