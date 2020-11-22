JOHNS CREEK, Ga. ⁠— Police are investigating a pair of special deliveries reportedly taken from front porches on Nov. 2.

One missing item was an Amazon package reportedly stolen from the front porch of a residence along Winford Close.

According to police, a white Honda Accord with tinted windows and covered license plates pulled in front of the house with two occupants. One of the occupants rushed to the front door and snatched the package before the vehicle sped away. The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a hat and a face covering that masked their physical features.

Another package was reportedly stolen from a front porch one block south along Bailey Ridge Drive the same day, according to a separate police report. The owner told officers the package contained brand new brake rotors valued at $162. The victim provided investigators security video of the theft. It also showed a white Honda Accord driven by a woman pull into the victim’s driveway. A male passenger wearing a surgical mask, sunglasses and a dark-colored hoodie then got out, stole the package and the two suspects drove away, that report stated.