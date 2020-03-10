MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are investigating an incident in which a Milton homeowner shot and killed a home intruder along the 12000 block of New Providence Road.
According to the incident report, police responded to a call of a burglary at the residence around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 29.
A city statement said the suspect, Corey Patton II, 23, of Charlotte, N.C., had made forcible entry into the home through a locked door and confronted the homeowner prior to police arrival. The homeowner discharged a handgun at Patton, shooting him several times in the torso. Patton was later pronounced dead at WellStar North Fulton Hospital.
Milton Police have not released any more details. The Herald contacted the department and was told there were no additional developments in the case since the March 2 statement
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.