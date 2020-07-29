JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police July 17 after getting into a dispute with another shopper at the Target on State Bridge Road.
The woman told police she received weird looks from a stranger she walked past in a shopping aisle. She said she thought it might have been due to the fact she wasn’t wearing her mask properly, so she adjusted her mask and kept looking at products in the aisle.
The other shopper, described by police as a heavyset white female, struck the woman as she walked past her. The two women got into a verbal altercation over the incident, and eventually the victim left the store to calm down.
While she sat outside, she saw the other woman leave the store and took down her license plate number. She called police and informed them she would like to pursue charges.
