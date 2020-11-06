ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to calls of a fight between two employees at the UPS Customer Center along Old Ellis Road Oct. 21.
According to a police report, both men accused the other of ignoring their calls over the work radio system. One employee, aged 35, described the fight as a “tussling match” between the two men. That employee had a red scratch mark on his neck.
The other man, 67, claimed his co-worker punched him in the face and head-butted him. Management at the UPS center claimed they overheard the 67-year-old man say he had a gun in his car. But the worker said he never made that claim.
Neither man wished to press charges, and police made no arrests, according to the report.
