ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to reports of an active home invasion at a residence along Crab Orchard Drive on Jan. 29.

But the report proved to be a case of swatting, the act of falsely reporting an emergency situation to provoke a SWAT team or heightened law enforcement response.

There were no signs of trouble when officers arrived at the scene of the reported home invasion. The homeowner told police she was home with her mother and no one called 911.

The report was sent via text message. Dispatchers traced it to a phone number linked to a series of swatting calls, the police report stated.