ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Officers dispatched to a Brookridge Terrace residence Feb. 10 spoke to a homeowner who reported that someone stole a motorcycle and electric scooter from his garage.

The victim claimed he found his garage door opened when he went outside. A Honda 70 XR-model motorcycle and XPRIT-kickstart electric scooter were missing. Two cars parked in the man’s driveway had also been rummaged through, although nothing was missing, he told officers.

Another resident in the Henderson Village subdivision approached the officer as he was taking his report at the first victim’s home. She said someone had rummaged through her unlocked vehicle before dawn as well. The woman reported nothing missing, police said.

