ROSWELL, Ga. — A patrol officer spotted a vehicle crashed into a tree near Mansell Road on Nov. 9 and jumped into action to save the driver, who was in a medical state of emergency.

According to a department statement, the officer helped the driver out of his car, laid him on the ground and began performing CPR. He dialed 911 and had EMS, Roswell firefighters and backup officers dispatched to the scene. One of the backup officers shocked the man with an automated external defibrillator. The victim regained consciousness and began talking to officers.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, department officials said.