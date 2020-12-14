MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported that her wallet went missing after she had two contractors in her Providence Oaks Circle residence to replace bathroom shower glasses.
Police responded to the 37-year-old woman’s home Nov. 25, and she told them the contractors came to her home to do the work Oct. 14, according to the incident report. A few hours after they left, she looked for her wallet, but couldn’t find it. She said she figured she dropped it in her driveway. But when she called to cancel her credit cards, she learned that someone had already used her American Express at a Cumming gas station.
Police called the window company hired for the installation. The manager told officers one of the men who worked on the woman’s house was a Florida man who had served time, the report stated. The manager said a different customer reported a watch missing after that same man performed a job in August.
Not long after, another customer caught the 33-year-old Winder man opening medicine cabinets in an area of the house he wasn’t authorized to be. Then on Oct. 16, an Athens customer reported his wallet missing after that same employee worked in his home.
The contractor said he fired the man after so many incidents. Police listed him as their prime suspect.
