ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 31 incident in which someone called in a fraudulent prescription using a doctor’s stolen license.
The Sam’s Club pharmacy on Davis Drive told police they received a call from someone claiming to represent a local doctor to provide a prescription. The caller used a doctor’s valid license number as confirmation.
The pharmacist said they were suspicious of the interaction and called the doctor’s office directly. They learned that the doctor’s license number had been stolen, and there were multiple incidents of people submitting fraudulent prescriptions using that doctor’s information.
When a man showed up the next day to pick up the prescription, he was arrested.
Police found three warrants for the man’s arrest, but officers said they did not find probable cause that linked the man with the person calling in fraudulent prescriptions.
The man, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Gates of Rex, was arrested on one warrant for larceny and two for probation violation.
