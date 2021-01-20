MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a residence along Wennington Trace on Jan. 8 for reports of a theft from vehicle.
The victim told officers someone stole the catalytic converter from one of her vehicles. The woman told police her neighbor called her to say ther catalytic converter on their car had been stolen. The neighbor advised the victim to check her car. Upon inspection, the woman discovered the catalytic converter had been removed from her 2009 Kia Sportage, as well.
The woman told officers it was her secondary vehicle, which she hadn’t driven since mid-December. She had parked it in a community parking area next door to her town house, the report indicated. The catalytic converter was valued at $2,000.
