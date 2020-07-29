ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman contacted police July 13 with concern she fell victim to a scheme working for a company that doesn’t exist. 

The woman said she received an email in May with a job offer from a logistics company. Her duties with the company would be to inspect packages shipped to her, repackage the items, and take them to the store to be shipped again. After a 30-day probationary period, she would be paid for her work, plus travel expenses. 

When she was not paid after completing the 30-day period, the woman contacted the company seeking pay and was repeatedly told it would take another week for pay to come through. The person behind the email from the logistics company stopped responding after the woman notified them she would be getting the police involved.

