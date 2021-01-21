JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a report of mail theft at a Buttercup Trace residence on Jan. 7.

The homeowners told officers an Amazon delivery truck pulled up to their mailbox to deliver a package. One of the complainants said it appeared the delivery driver also removed a piece of mail from the mailbox. A neighbor found a piece of the victim’s mail along roadside down the street and returned it to the residence, the report stated.