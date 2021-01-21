JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a report of mail theft at a Buttercup Trace residence on Jan. 7.
The homeowners told officers an Amazon delivery truck pulled up to their mailbox to deliver a package. One of the complainants said it appeared the delivery driver also removed a piece of mail from the mailbox. A neighbor found a piece of the victim’s mail along roadside down the street and returned it to the residence, the report stated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.