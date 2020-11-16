ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a gas station along Rucker Road on Oct. 29 after a 49-year-old Milton man reported that a motorist pointed a gun at him.
The victim, according to an incident report, told officers he was waiting to make a southbound turn onto Arnold Mill Road from a McDonald’s parking lot. Traffic was backed up and when he pulled forward to enter the road, a man driving a Subaru cut him off. The victim said the driver reached toward the passenger seat then raised a handgun, which he pointed at the victim, the report stated. The man provided officers the license plate of the Subaru, which was registered to a 26-year-old Milton man.
