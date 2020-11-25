JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a home on Addison Lane where a resident reported her mail stolen Nov. 9.

According to the incident report, the 55-year-old homeowner told officers she’d recently moved into the residence and had the lock on her mailbox changed. She said when she checked her mailbox on Nov. 8, its door was open. She said she didn’t realize anything irregular until she started getting identity theft notifications that her Shell gas card was used without her knowledge. She also hadn’t received her new Georgia driver’s license, the report stated.  

Police found small indentations on the outside of the mailbox near the latch that may have indicated it may have been jimmied open.

