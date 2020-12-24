ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A burglary was reported at an engineering factory along Founders Parkway on Dec. 7. A manager at Mangan told officers someone broke into the business sometime between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7 and stole two Samsung monitors, two Apple keyboards, five iPhone 6’s and a set of headphones. The items had a combined value of $4,000, according to the police report.
Investigators determined the burglars entered the business through an unlocked door at a vacant suite next door, then cut a hole in the drywall that separated the two offices.
