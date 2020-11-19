ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to the offices on an event planning business along Maxwell Road after a burglary was reported Nov. 5.
According to a police report, the business owner told officers he got a call from his alarm company and called 911. When the owner arrived to his offices, he found the back glass door broken and signs that someone tried to pry the door open.
Officers arrived and cleared the building. The victim told them nothing appeared to be stolen.
