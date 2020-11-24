ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The general manager of a breakfast restaurant accused one of her co-workers of threatening her and telling other employees that she had hijacked his job while he was on medical leave.

Police responded to the Maple Street Biscuit Company on Nov. 9 where the general manager, a 37-year-old woman, said her predecessor, a 36-year-old man, confronted her. The woman said her cousin, the restaurant’s regional manager, hired her to the position five weeks ago.

When the man returned to work in a different position, he allegedly removed the woman and her cousin from a “Group Me” office chat group and told co-workers how she acquired the job, the report stated. The woman said the man also accessed the employee schedule and removed workers from their shifts. When she reported his behavior to corporate headquarters, the disgruntled employee allegedly accused her of illegally stealing his position through her cousin and said he wouldn’t stop until he got his job back. The woman told police she felt threatened by the statement.

Investigators tracked the man, and he admitted to being angry about losing his position, saying the job had been snatched away while he was out on leave. He told police he never intended the statement as a threat of physical harm, and he simply meant he’d do whatever it took to regain his old job. He advised officers he stopped working at the store Nov. 5 and agreed not to contact the woman, according to the report.