MILTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a man suspected of shoplifting about $400 worth of items Jan. 10 from the Target on Ga. 9.
The asset protection leader said that on the morning of Jan. 4, the suspect entered the store and used a magnetic key he had on his person to remove the security lock on an Xbox controller.
The suspect was then seen removing two Amazon tablets, worth $150 each, from the shelves and again removing security devices from the packages with the magnetic key.
He then left the store without paying, the asset protection manager said.
The incident was captured on video.
