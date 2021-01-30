JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police nabbed a Suwanee woman driving through Johns Creek at over 80 mph on Jan. 20.

Jennifer Fortnam, 46, of Dunsford Circle, was cited for speeding and reckless driving. When an officer pulled her over, she told him “she was just trying to have some fun in her car,” according to police.

The patrol officer clocked Fortnam going 73 mph on Jones Bridge Road in a thru-way zoned for 45 mph. The officer followed her to Sargent Road, where he clocked her going nearly 77 mph. The speed limit was 40 mph. Fortnam accelerated to 83 mph on McGinnis Ferry, the incident report stated.