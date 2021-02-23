ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A convicted felon was arrested Feb. 10 on charges that stemmed from an Aug. 1 incident at the Saddle Creek apartments on Mid Broadwell Road.
Police were called to the apartment complex after someone reported a man in a U-Haul van videotaping them. A responding officer encountered Jose Luis Garcia, 28, of Greg Drive SW in Lilburn. When the officer asked for Garcia’s ID, the suspect initially tried to pull off in the van, but the policeman stopped him. Garcia then got out of the van, pushed his way past the officer and fled on foot. Police searched the area but were unable to find him.
Investigators found a Glock loaded with 10 rounds near the driver’s seat inside the van. Garcia had a felony record that precluded him from owning or possessing a gun. He was convicted of a burglary in Gwinnett County in 2017, police said.
Officers obtained warrants for obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities levied those charges against Garcia Feb. 10 at the Cherokee County Jail.
