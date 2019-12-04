ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Nov. 17 for shoplifting from the Macy’s at North Pointe Circle.
An asset protection officer said he began to watch the woman when she entered the store because the woman was suspected in other thefts at a nearby store.
The woman was seen taking several items into a dressing room with a stroller, then emerge without the items in sight. The asset protection officer said he stopped the woman after she left without purchasing anything and found the items concealed on the stroller. The total value of the clothes was more than $1,100.
The woman, later identified as 31-year-old Rozita Popal of Lawrenceville, was arrested for felony shoplifting.
