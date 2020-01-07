ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a 44-year-old Roswell man sought for probation violation out of Alpharetta. Police officers spotted a car belonging to the wanted man’s father at a gas station on East Crossville Road shortly after 4 p.m. Dec. 24.
Police said that because the car’s windows were heavily tinted, they could not determine whether the suspect was in the vehicle. An officer went into the gas station, passing by the front of the vehicle and identified Rasaan Carrington from the license photo on file with the warrant.
Officers approached the vehicle and asked Carrington for his license, which confirmed his identity. They then asked him whether he was armed, and noticed that he hesitated before denying he had any weapons.
According to the police report, after he was asked to get out of the vehicle, Carrington placed his left hand beside his left pants pocket prompting officers to restrain him. A search turned up two large pocket knives and a pair of brass knuckles concealed in his left pants pocket.
